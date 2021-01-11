Philadelphia Police: Man Injured After Shot, Car Set On Fire In Fairhill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting and car fire in the city’s Fairhill neighborhood. Police say a man was sitting inside of a vehicle when someone shot him and lit the car on fire.
The car was engulfed in flames at East Tioga and A Streets, around 11 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the 40-year-old victim was shot in the arm and stomach and has minor burns.
He is in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
