PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers might have a tough time fielding a team for Saturday’s 3 p.m. game against the Denver Nuggets. Many players were exposed to guard Seth Curry, who reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 while the team was in New York.
Curry last played in a game on Wednesday vs. the Washington Wizards at the Wells Fargo Center. But on Thursday during the game in Brooklyn, Curry sat courtside at times.
He was seated next to assistant coach Sam Cassell and All-Star center Joel Embiid.
Now seven players, including Embiid, Tobias Harris and Danny Green are listed as questionable for today’s game because of health and safety protocols.
So far, the game is still scheduled to be played at the Wells Fargo Center.
The Sixers need at least eight players available to play or the game will be postponed.
