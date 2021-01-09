DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware now reports its first COVID-19-related death of a child. We’re told the child was under five years old and from New Castle County.
“While each life lost as a result of this virus is tragic, the loss of a child is felt across our entire community,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay with the Department of Public Health. “We send our deepest condolences to this child’s family and all of those who have lost a loved one during this pandemic.”
The state health department says the child had a significant health problem but is not releasing more details.
A total of 957 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Capitol Police Officer Who Died After Suffering Injuries During US Capitol Riot Was New Jersey Native
When Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Or Delaware?
Lehigh University Board Of Trustees Rescind Honorary Degree Granted To President Donald Trump
You must log in to post a comment.