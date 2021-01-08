VACCINE GUIDEWhen Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Or Delaware?
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You may not be as well off financially as Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos but you do have two chances this weekend to become a multi-millionaire! Both the Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries have giant jackpots!

Chopper 3 was over a billboard along I-95 in Northeast Philly Friday.

Credit: CBS3

As you can see, tonight’s Mega Millions lottery has soared to $520 million. And tomorrow’s Powerball is not far behind, that’s worth an estimated $470 million!

