Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You may not be as well off financially as Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos but you do have two chances this weekend to become a multi-millionaire! Both the Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries have giant jackpots!
Chopper 3 was over a billboard along I-95 in Northeast Philly Friday.
As you can see, tonight’s Mega Millions lottery has soared to $520 million. And tomorrow’s Powerball is not far behind, that’s worth an estimated $470 million!
