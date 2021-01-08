VACCINE GUIDEWhen Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Or Delaware?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the Flyers’ season just a few days away, goaltender Carter Hart is locked in and ready to build upon his exceptional sophomore campaign. But he’s not too busy for a special fan.

This is 5-year-old Carter Gettler, also known as Coco. He’s currently fighting LCH — a rare form of cancer.

Credit: Philadelphia Flyers

A few days ago, Hart put on a “Coco G” and promised a jersey.

Well, Coco got that jersey today and let’s just say he was excited. And Hart was happy to provide that smile.

“People look up to us, especially kids and I think that’s really important for us as athletes that we set a good example for the younger generation. People are always keeping their eye on us so we always have to make sure that we’re doing the right thing and I guess that’s just who I am, like that’s how I was raised and how I was brought up from my parents and I just wanted to brighten up his day,” Hart said.

