PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the Flyers’ season just a few days away, goaltender Carter Hart is locked in and ready to build upon his exceptional sophomore campaign. But he’s not too busy for a special fan.
This is 5-year-old Carter Gettler, also known as Coco. He’s currently fighting LCH — a rare form of cancer.
A few days ago, Hart put on a “Coco G” and promised a jersey.
Wholesome Carter(s) Content. 🧡
When Carter Hart received his first Reverse Retro jersey, he felt it should really belong to Carter Gettler, a five-year-old battling LCH.
Hartsy and the Flyers are #cocostrong. pic.twitter.com/ULYROqlEM4
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 8, 2021
Well, Coco got that jersey today and let’s just say he was excited. And Hart was happy to provide that smile.
“People look up to us, especially kids and I think that’s really important for us as athletes that we set a good example for the younger generation. People are always keeping their eye on us so we always have to make sure that we’re doing the right thing and I guess that’s just who I am, like that’s how I was raised and how I was brought up from my parents and I just wanted to brighten up his day,” Hart said.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Capitol Police Officer Who Died After Suffering Injuries During US Capitol Riot Was New Jersey Native
When Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Or Delaware?
Lehigh University Board Of Trustees Rescind Honorary Degree Granted To President Donald Trump
You must log in to post a comment.