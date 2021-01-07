Man Crashes Into House, Parked Car After Shot While Driving In East Germantown, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot while driving, causing him to lose control and crash into several things, including a house in Philadelphia. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday on the 5500 block of Matthews Street in East Germantown.
Police say about a dozen shots were fired, but the 39-year-old driver was hit just once in the arm.
The minivan then jumped the curb, hitting a traffic light, a house and a parked car.
A woman in the passenger seat, fortunately, was not hurt.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
