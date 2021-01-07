Crews Rush To Battle Flames At Apartment Building In Camden

Comments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Firefighters rushed to battle a fire in Camden overnight. Flames broke out around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1100 block of Collings Road.
Crews arrived and quickly placed the fire under control.
Fire officials are working to determine a cause.
It’s unclear whether there were any injuries.
