CBS3 Staff
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Firefighters rushed to battle a fire in Camden overnight. Flames broke out around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1100 block of Collings Road.

Crews Rush To Battle Flames At Apartment Building In Camden

Crews arrived and quickly placed the fire under control.

Fire officials are working to determine a cause.

It’s unclear whether there were any injuries.

