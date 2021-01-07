BLACKWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Camden County officials say vaccinations are not being rolled out as quickly as they hoped. They say plans to open a vaccination site at Camden County Community College in Blackwood have been postponed because vaccine supplies have not arrived yet.
“We’ve not received the vaccines from the federal government. Once we do receive them, that site will open and we will begin to administer vaccines to a broader group of health care personnel throughout the county,” Camden County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. said.
Once the site opens, vaccinations will be limited to people in the 1-A phase, which includes medical personnel, police officers and firefighters.
Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania, health officials announced Thursday the state’s first confirmed case of the new COVID-19 variant. The variant is the same one that was first discovered in England in mid-December, according to Pennsylvania health officials.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
‘He’s A Danger To Our Country’: Pennsylvania Congressional Democrats Call For Invoking 25th Amendment, Impeaching President Trump
Pennsylvania Man Among 4 People Who Died During Riots That Saw Mob Of Trump Supporters Breach US Capitol
Pennsylvania Confirms State’s 1st Case Of New COVID-19 Variant
You must log in to post a comment.