PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several Democratic members of Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation say the president’s cabinet and lawmakers should use all tools made available in the U.S. Constitution to remove President Donald Trump from office, even with just two weeks left in his term.

“The president is clearly unstable, he’s amoral, but he is unstable,” said Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-PA 4th District. “He’s a danger to our country. He just put lives at risk yesterday.”

Dean and other Democratic lawmakers, including Sen. Bob Casey, are now calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.

With a video posted to Twitter Thursday morning, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois was the first Republican congressman to publicly throw his support behind the cause.

“The president has become unmoored, not just from his duty or even his path, but from reality itself,” Kinzinger said.

It’s with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our Democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked. My statement: pic.twitter.com/yVyQrYcjuD — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 7, 2021

There is also a growing effort among House Democrats to once again impeach the president.

”This man needs to be impeached, removed from office, in multiple ways so that he is held accountable,” Rep. Dean said.

Perry Dane, a constitutional law professor at Rutgers University, said the president can be still be impeached even after he leaves office and it would be more than symbolic.

“In principle, he could be impeached after he leaves office and a conviction at trial would disqualify him from taking office again,” Dane said.

Congressman Dwight Evans has already cosponsored a resolution introducing articles of impeachment. The House is in recess until after the inauguration, but Reps. Evans and Dean are both in favor of returning for an emergency session to take action on impeachment.

