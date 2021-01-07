Comments
MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (CBS) — A Burlington County man will spend the next five years in prison for shooting his neighbor’s dog. William Stroemel used an air rifle to shoot the pomeranian-poodle mix, named Toby, outside his Maple Shade home back in 2019.
The dog had to be put down a day later.
Stroemel pleaded guilty to gun and animal cruelty charges.
As part of the plea deal, he also has to pay for Toby’s veterinary care.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
‘He’s A Danger To Our Country’: Pennsylvania Congressional Democrats Call For Invoking 25th Amendment, Impeaching President Trump
Pennsylvania Man Among 4 People Who Died During Riots That Saw Mob Of Trump Supporters Breach US Capitol
Pennsylvania Confirms State’s 1st Case Of New COVID-19 Variant
You must log in to post a comment.