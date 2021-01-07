CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (CBS) — A Burlington County man will spend the next five years in prison for shooting his neighbor’s dog. William Stroemel used an air rifle to shoot the pomeranian-poodle mix, named Toby, outside his Maple Shade home back in 2019.

The dog had to be put down a day later.

Stroemel pleaded guilty to gun and animal cruelty charges.

As part of the plea deal, he also has to pay for Toby’s veterinary care.

