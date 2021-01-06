PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In response to the violent protests and lockdown of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C., Philadelphia police have told Eyewitness News that starting around 5 p.m. Wednesday, they are beefing up patrols around key locations in the city. They say residents will see an obvious police presence throughout the city.

Officials say they made plans on Monday in anticipation of possible protests.

The city has activated the Emergency Operations Center and, in a statement, the Mayor’s office says there are no specific threats at this time.

This comes as angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. Trump issued a restrained call for peace but did not call on his supporters to leave.

The deliberations inside were still in their early stages when they were overcome by raucous demonstrations outside, as protesters who clashed with police entered the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags. They abruptly interrupted the proceedings in an out-of-control scene that featured eerie official warnings directing people to duck under their seats for cover and put on gas masks.

In a statement, Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey said, “This is an absolute disgrace. I appreciate the work of the United States Capitol Police under difficult circumstances. I am currently safe as are the few members of my staff that are currently at the Capitol complex.”

According to CBS News, one person has been shot and is in serious condition. Five people have been taken to the hospital, CBS News reported.

Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a citywide curfew in Washington, D.C., starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

