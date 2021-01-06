Philadelphia Police: Man Shot In Broad Daylight In Oxford Circle Alley

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Oxford Circle neighborhood. Police say a 29-year-old man was shot in an alley on the 1400 block of Rosalie Street, just after 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The victim was shot once in the shoulder.
He was taken to Einstein Hospital in stable condition.
So far, no word on a motive.
No arrests have been made.
