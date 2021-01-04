PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles season is officially over. For a lot of fans, this day couldn’t come soon enough. But now, we’re left with questions and a lot of head-scratching.

The organization finds itself at a crossroads with its current decision-making structure.

It feels like if they can’t get this thing right in 2021, that changes could come.

In a game that had many questioning the integrity of a quarterback decision, Doug Pederson doubled down.

“Nate [Sudfeld] is a guy that’s very capable of running our system and executing and the opportunity to pull that game out last night,” Pederson said Monday.

Sudfeld’s uninspiring 5 of 12 passing for 32 yards and a pick secured the sixth overall selection for a franchise that has selected just one Pro Bowler since 2014 — Carson Wentz, the current backup quarterback.

“It’s something we have to hit on the sixth pick in the draft in a huge, huge way. I think that we have the right people to do that,” GM Howie Roseman said.

Roseman is now on the hot seat. The Eagles have regressed in every season since the Super Bowl in 2017, with Roseman admitting this roster is clearly not what it once was.

“I’m going to do everything that’s in the best interest of this team to get this team back to being a perennial playoff team. I’m not worried about my job. That doesn’t concern me, it’s out of my hands. I’m worried about doing what’s best and right for this team to get back,” Roseman said.

A scrubbing of the organization is in order, he says, to seek better ways to do things in order to improve a 4-11-1 campaign. And perhaps in a statement of self-preservation, Roseman pointed to the Eagles’ track record since Pederson arrived.

“Just because you have one bad moment doesn’t mean you’re not good at your job or you have a bad process,” Roseman said.

Roseman also said they are not having internal discussions about trading Carson Wentz. But the pressure to figure this situation out will be unrelenting.

