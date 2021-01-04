PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Conshohocken restaurant is getting a boost from a multi-million dollar fundraiser to help small businesses. Flanigan’s Boathouse applied to the Barstool Fund, which is run by Barstool Sports.
The fund has raised more than $16 million thus far.
The restaurant applied and got the good news via video call.
Co-owner Jamie Weber knew who was calling right away.
“It’s not even reality, to be perfectly honest. It’s like I’m in a dream right now,” she said.
The restaurant will now be eligible to receive a grant from the Barstool Fund.
But there is no word yet on how much it would be.
The restaurant’s owner estimates Flanigan’s Boathouse has lost $500,000 since the pandemic began.
