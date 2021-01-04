CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Conshohocken News, Flanigan's Boathouse, Local, Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Conshohocken restaurant is getting a boost from a multi-million dollar fundraiser to help small businesses. Flanigan’s Boathouse applied to the Barstool Fund, which is run by Barstool Sports.

The fund has raised more than $16 million thus far.

The restaurant applied and got the good news via video call.

Co-owner Jamie Weber knew who was calling right away.

“It’s not even reality, to be perfectly honest. It’s like I’m in a dream right now,” she said.

The restaurant will now be eligible to receive a grant from the Barstool Fund.

But there is no word yet on how much it would be.

The restaurant’s owner estimates Flanigan’s Boathouse has lost $500,000 since the pandemic began.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM 

16-Year-Old Boy Shot In Head, Critically Wounded In Holmesburg Shooting: Police

COVID In Pennsylvania: Indoor Dining, Gyms Reopen As Some Coronavirus Restrictions Lifted

‘Disrespectful To The Game’: New York Giants Players Express Frustrations After Eagles Benched QB Jalen Hurts In Loss To Washington

Comments