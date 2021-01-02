CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles will reportedly need to find a new defensive coordinator next season. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Jim Schwartz intends to allow his contract to expire and plans to take a year off from coaching.

“Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz intends to allow his contract to expire after Sunday’s finale against Washington and take a year off from coaching, per sources,” Pelissero wrote Saturday.

He also says that Schwartz has told people close to him that he will contemplate retirement.

“Schwartz believes it’s the right time for him to step away from the daily grind, at least in the short term, per sources,” Pelissero said.

Schwartz joined the Birds in 2016 after spending five years as the head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009-2013.

In his five seasons with the Lions, he went 29-51 and went to the playoffs once in 2011.

Schwartz has also been the defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans.

