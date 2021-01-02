PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles will reportedly need to find a new defensive coordinator next season. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Jim Schwartz intends to allow his contract to expire and plans to take a year off from coaching.
#Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz intends to allow his contract to expire and take a year off from coaching in 2021 as he contemplates retirement, per sources. https://t.co/w4O3KCUq0K
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 2, 2021
“Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz intends to allow his contract to expire after Sunday’s finale against Washington and take a year off from coaching, per sources,” Pelissero wrote Saturday.
He also says that Schwartz has told people close to him that he will contemplate retirement.
“Schwartz believes it’s the right time for him to step away from the daily grind, at least in the short term, per sources,” Pelissero said.
Schwartz joined the Birds in 2016 after spending five years as the head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009-2013.
In his five seasons with the Lions, he went 29-51 and went to the playoffs once in 2011.
Schwartz has also been the defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Man Who Spent 28 Years In Prison For Murder He Didn’t Commit Settles With Philadelphia For $9.8 Million
Police: 15-Year-Old Boy Shot Multiple Times, Killed In West Oak Lane
COVID In Pennsylvania: Indoor Dining, Gyms Allowed To Reopen Monday As Several Lockdown Measures Will Be Lifted
You must log in to post a comment.