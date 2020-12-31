PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane section on New Year’s Eve, police said. It happened just after 1 p.m. on the 1900 block of 68th Avenue.
Police said the teen was shot multiple times in his head and body around 1:05 p.m. Thursday. According to police, he was rushed to Einstein Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries at 1:34 p.m.
Authorities said no arrests have been made as their investigation is ongoing.
More than 2,000 people were shot in the city this year, an alarming number of them were women and children. There has been a 40% increase in homicides from last year alone.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
