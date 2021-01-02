CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia firefighters rushed to a burning house in Overbrook. The call came in around 6:30 a.m. Saturday to a two-story home on the 800 block of North 65th Street.

The fire was under control in about 30 minutes.

According to fire officials, three people received EMS treatment and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators are now working on finding out how the fire started.

