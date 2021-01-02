PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia firefighters rushed to a burning house in Overbrook. The call came in around 6:30 a.m. Saturday to a two-story home on the 800 block of North 65th Street.
PFD members rescued four people and two pets from a fire this morning on 65th Street in Overbrook. Three people received EMS care and were taken to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/14xUIFgBnr
— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) January 2, 2021
The fire was under control in about 30 minutes.
According to fire officials, three people received EMS treatment and were taken to a nearby hospital.
Investigators are now working on finding out how the fire started.
