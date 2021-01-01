Woman Shot In Center City Apartment

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was shot in her apartment in Center City. Philadelphia police rushed to 21st and Walnut Streets in Rittenhouse Square around 2:15 a.m. Friday.
She’s in stable condition after being shot in her left hip and left hand.
No word on a motive or arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Man Who Spent 28 Years In Prison For Murder He Didn’t Commit Settles With Philadelphia For $9.8 Million
Police: 15-Year-Old Boy Shot Multiple Times, Killed In West Oak Lane
COVID In Pennsylvania: Indoor Dining, Gyms Allowed To Reopen Monday As Several Lockdown Measures Will Be Lifted
You must log in to post a comment.