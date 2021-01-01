PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After nearly 500 homicides in Philly in 2020, the earliest hours of 2021 saw a flurry of gunfire, including the first homicide of the year on the 100 block of West Ritner Street around 12:30 a.m. Friday.
Police say a 37-year-old man was shot once in the thigh.
The man was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 1 a.m.
2020 saw more than 2,000 people shot, including a surge in women and children as city leaders continue to try and figure it out.
“We have to re-examine these strategies and figure out what’s not working and also look at what’s working and
invest in those areas that are working,” Councilman Kenyatta Johnson said.
So far, no word on the motive for the shooting.
Police have not made any arrests.
CBS3’s Dan Koob contributed to this report.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
