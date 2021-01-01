PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A car flipped onto its roof on Interstate-76 near Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia, and police say a double shooting may have caused the crash. Police say shortly after 11 p.m. Friday a 19-year-old man in that car was shot 11 times, including once in the head.
A 20-year-old man, who was also in the car, was shot once in the lower back.
Another driver stopped and took the men to the hospital.
So far, no word on who may have pulled the trigger.
I-76 westbound was closed for a few hours as police investigated. All lanes have since reopened.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
