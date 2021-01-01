CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A car flipped onto its roof on Interstate-76 near Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia, and police say a double shooting may have caused the crash. Police say shortly after 11 p.m. Friday a 19-year-old man in that car was shot 11 times, including once in the head.

2 People Shot In Car On I-76 Westbound Near Girard

A 20-year-old man, who was also in the car, was shot once in the lower back.

Another driver stopped and took the men to the hospital.

So far, no word on who may have pulled the trigger.

I-76 westbound was closed for a few hours as police investigated. All lanes have since reopened.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Man Who Spent 28 Years In Prison For Murder He Didn’t Commit Settles With Philadelphia For $9.8 Million

Police: 15-Year-Old Boy Shot Multiple Times, Killed In West Oak Lane

COVID In Pennsylvania: Indoor Dining, Gyms Allowed To Reopen Monday As Several Lockdown Measures Will Be Lifted

Comments