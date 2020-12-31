PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The year is expected to end exactly how it started, cold and mostly dry. The Eyewitness News Weather Team is tracking a trio of storms that will keep the pattern active during the next few days.

Scattered showers and brisk winds made for a dreary start to our New Year’s Eve.

A weakening cold front is draped over the region leading to rain across the Philadelphia metro and a light dusting of snow up in the Poconos.

Showers are expected to come to an end by the afternoon in Philadelphia and down the shore showers will linger through the evening.

Temperatures will be quick to tumble behind Thursday’s storm.

As we get ready to ring in the new year at midnight, it will be dry with mostly cloudy skies across the region.

At midnight, temperatures in Philadelphia will be in the low 30.

Down the shore, temperatures will dive into the mid-30s and the Poconos are likely to be in the upper 20s.

The next weather maker then comes sliding into the region on New Year’s Day.

This one will move in from the southwest bringing mostly rain across the area. Temperatures profiles will be something to watch with system No. 2.

We could see rain as early as 1 p.m. south of Philadelphia and as the precipitation spreads north it is likely to encounter some cold air, leaving the possibility for a dose of freezing rain across the upper portions of Bucks and Montgomery Counties, the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos.

Freezing rain will likely flip to plain rain as temperatures begin to warm.

From the Pennsylvania Turnpike and points south, we should experience just rain the whole time.

The shower will linger into Saturday morning before clearing out in the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s.

Another dose of messy weather comes on Sunday. There will be another shot at rain or some isolated areas of wintry mix as temperatures fall back into the mid-40s.

Finally, it is expected to quiet down moving into next week with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Chester County Officials Investigating After 73-Year-Old Man Found Fatally Shot Inside His Phoenixville Home

21-Year-Old Dies From Injuries Sustained In Kingsessing Double Shooting Earlier This Week, Philadelphia Police Say

COVID In Philadelphia: Health Commissioner Warns Against New Year’s Eve Gatherings