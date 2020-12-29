Comments
Congressman Evans, Rutgers Expert Weigh In On Potential Impact Of $2,000 Stimulus Checks
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The pandemic has forced some changes to the holiday gift return process. Stores are enforcing limits on the number of shoppers, so it may take you a little longer to make the return or exchange.
The good news is that plenty of retailers are extending the amount of time you have to return an item.
Remember to keep the receipt.
And people looking to exchange a gift can find some low prices right now.
