TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and other state officials will provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response on Monday afternoon.
You can watch the press conference on CBSN Philly beginning at 1 p.m. in the player above.
What: Governor Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan to Hold Coronavirus Briefing
Where: George Washington Ballroom, Trenton War Memorial, 1 Memorial Dr., Trenton, NJ
