CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local, Local TV, New Jersey news

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and other state officials will provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response on Monday afternoon.

You can watch the press conference on CBSN Philly beginning at 1 p.m. in the player above.

What: Governor Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan to Hold Coronavirus Briefing

Where: George Washington Ballroom, Trenton War Memorial, 1 Memorial Dr., Trenton, NJ

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Federal Judge Rejects Restaurants’ Challenge Of Indoor Dining Ban In Pennsylvania

Amid Skepticism, ER Doctor Wants To Educate Black Community About Vaccine’s Safety

Philadelphia Eagles’ Playoff Hopes Dashed In 37-17 Loss To Dallas Cowboys

Comments