PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man is dead and a woman is recovering in the hospital following a double shooting in West Philadelphia. According to police, this happened just after 12 p.m. Monday along the 500 block of North Creighton Street.
Police the 30-year-old man was shot once in the leg. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
A 27-year-old woman also suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, she is currently listed in stable condition at the hospital.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
