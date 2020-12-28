CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man is dead and a woman is recovering in the hospital following a double shooting in West Philadelphia. According to police, this happened just after 12 p.m. Monday along the 500 block of North Creighton Street.

Police the 30-year-old man was shot once in the leg. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 27-year-old woman also suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, she is currently listed in stable condition at the hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made.

