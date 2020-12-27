PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — For the first time in four seasons, the Philadelphia Eagles won’t be in the playoffs. The Birds were eliminated from the postseason Sunday in a 37-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles’ secondary was thrashed by the wide receiver trio of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. The three combined for over 300 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Lamb also had a rushing touchdown to close out the game.

The Eagles (4-10-1) led 14-3 in the first quarter after DeSean Jackson’s 81-yard touchdown catch in his first game in two months coming off an ankle injury, and they would have controlled their playoff fate against Washington with a win.

Instead, Philadelphia and Jalen Hurts couldn’t keep the offense rolling while giving up points on five consecutive Dallas possessions. The defending NFC East champion was eliminated from the postseason with its sixth loss in seven games.

Dallas outscored the Eagles 34-3 for the rest of the game.

Hurts threw for 342 yards and a touchdown, but did have two interceptions and lost a fumble. He also ran for 69 yards.

Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton, who was 22 of 30 while surpassing 300 yards for the first time since replacing the injured Dak Prescott five weeks into the season, gave the Eagles life late in the third quarter by forcing a deep throw to Lamb that Darius Slay intercepted.

But that opportunity fizzled when coach Doug Pederson elected to go for it on fourth-and-15 from the Dallas 33 early in the fourth quarter and Zach Ertz was stopped well short on an underneath throw.

Hurts had two turnovers with Philadelphia in scoring range later in the fourth quarter. Anthony Brown intercepted the rookie at the goal line, and Hurts fumbled at the end of a run on a close call that was held up on review. Hurts had a second interception with the game well out of reach in the final minute.

Making his third start since the benching of Carson Wentz, Hurts led an offense that generated 285 yards in the first half before stalling while the Cowboys surged to the lead.

Hurts was 21 of 39 for 342 yards with 69 yards rushing, joining Lamar Jackson as the only QBs in the past 70 years with at least 50 yards rushing in each of his first three starts.

Cooper and Gallup had 121 yards receiving apiece, and Lamb helped finish off the Eagles by drawing a 34-yard pass interference penalty on third down to set up his 19-yard scoring run in the final two minutes.

The Eagles close out their season next Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

