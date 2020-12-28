Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A solemn remembrance of a massacre was held in West Philadelphia Monday night, 20 years after the shooting. Family and friends gathered on Lex Street in the Mill Creek neighborhood to release balloons.
That’s where 10 people were shot execution-style on Dec. 28, 2000. Seven of them died.
It’s considered the largest mass killing in modern Philadelphia history.
