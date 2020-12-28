CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A solemn remembrance of a massacre was held in West Philadelphia Monday night, 20 years after the shooting. Family and friends gathered on Lex Street in the Mill Creek neighborhood to release balloons.

Credit: CBS3

That’s where 10 people were shot execution-style on Dec. 28, 2000. Seven of them died.

It’s considered the largest mass killing in modern Philadelphia history.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Congressman Evans, Rutgers Expert Weigh In On Potential Impact Of $2,000 Stimulus Checks

COVID In New Jersey: Gov. Phil Murphy, State Officials Urging Residents To Limit New Year’s Celebrations

30-Year-Old Man Dead, Woman Injured In West Philadelphia Double Shooting, Police Say

Comments