By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local business owners in Manayunk are showing their holiday spirit. Today, the Manayunk Development Corporation announced the winners of the Manayunk Gets Lit holiday decorating contest.

More than 60 businesses are participating in the six categories, including best decorated door, best decorated window display, and best overall.

There were a lot of winners Friday. See the full list here.

