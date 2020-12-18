Comments
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Wawa is opening its first-ever drive-thru in Burlington County, New Jersey on Friday. Eyewitness News was at the new drive-thru site in Westampton Township.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Friday morning, to officially open the drive-thru and celebrate the historic moment for the company.
The two-lane drive-thru offers breakfast, lunch and dinner, with first-ever “combo meals.”
The store will be open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days a week.
