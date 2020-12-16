WINTER STORM WARNINGSnow Falling Across Region As Powerful Nor'easter Impacting Delaware Valley
By CBS3 Staff
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Conditions deteriorated in Bucks County as the region is dealing with heavy snowfall from the nor’easter. The snow is falling at a fierce clip in Bensalem.

Plows are going through on Street Road in Bensalem as they are dealing with snow-covered roadways.

The problem, however, is the snow is falling faster than the plow trucks can keep up.

It’s also very slippery on the sidewalks and the area is dealing with massive wing gusts.

Conditions are less than ideal to be outside, so if you are in Bucks County, you definitely want to stay indoors.

The area is under a winter storm warning until tomorrow.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts reports.

