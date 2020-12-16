BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Conditions deteriorated in Bucks County as the region is dealing with heavy snowfall from the nor’easter. The snow is falling at a fierce clip in Bensalem.
Sounding like some sleet mixing in here in #BucksCounty @CBSPhilly #snow #sleet #winter pic.twitter.com/flN4BwfukZ
— Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) December 16, 2020
Plows are going through on Street Road in Bensalem as they are dealing with snow-covered roadways.
The problem, however, is the snow is falling faster than the plow trucks can keep up.
It’s also very slippery on the sidewalks and the area is dealing with massive wing gusts.
Conditions are less than ideal to be outside, so if you are in Bucks County, you definitely want to stay indoors.
The area is under a winter storm warning until tomorrow.
CBS3’s Alicia Roberts reports.
