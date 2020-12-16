PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Seventh-grade students at J.R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School started a petition to get the Philadelphia School District to save their snow days. Teacher Elena Solomon shared the petition with Eyewitness News.
The petition has already garnered over 1,000 signatures.
“Snow days are a part of childhood, and in a year full of loss, they are just one more thing to add to the pile. However, while the numerous cancellations and disappointments are often out of our control, this one is not. In the case of sufficient snow, we propose that you, our teachers and administrators, take it into your own hands to let us out of class. If not because of safety, then simply because snow days are joyful, spontaneous breaks in the school year. They provide not only a joyous day, but a mental break from the rigors of the virtual school,” the petition reads.
The petition was sent to the school’s principal and Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite on Wednesday morning.
Usually a snowstorm means school delays or cancellations, but this year is different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this week, the school district said since classes are 100% digital, school will not be affected by the winter storm.
Southeastern Pennsylvania is under a winter storm warning.
