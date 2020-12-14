PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With a winter storm barreling towards our area, people are hitting hardware stores to be prepared.
“Shovels, ice melt, car scrapers,” said Adam Ratmoko from Rittenhouse Hardware.
People are getting all the necessities as a Nor’easter threatens the region.
Customers have been coming into Rittenhouse Hardware buying what they need.
“They’ve been anticipating what’s to come. They’re thinking ahead pretty far,” Ratmoko said.
While Monday’s storm is mostly rain, later in the week, heavy snow is forecast to hit the area.
Ratmoko says they have plenty of winter weather supplies in stock because last winter there wasn’t much snow at all.
“We had some leftover stuff from last year because there really wasn’t snow, so definitely on our minds all the time,” said Ratmoko.
