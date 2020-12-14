CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person is seriously injured after an accident on I-95. Police found the victim Sunday night on the southbound side of I-95 at the Girard Avenue exit in Fishtown.

We’re told the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

