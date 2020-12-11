PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for four suspects who allegedly beat a man and broke his ankle during a robbery in North Philadelphia. The incident happened Sunday morning on the 1500 block of West Jefferson Street.
Police say the 20-year-old victim was skateboarding when the suspects in a silver Ford Focus almost hit him.
They then got out of the car and began beating him, kicking him in the head and breaking his left ankle.
Police say the suspects took a Patagonia bag, a pair of Motorola headphones, a wallet with a Bank of America card and a Google Pixel 4 phone.
The victim was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.
The vehicle is described as a silver 2005 Ford Focus with tinted windows, hubcaps missing on both front wheels and had a Pennsylvania tag of LGZ-5145.
If you have any information about this incident, call police at 215-686-4793/3048.
MORE FROM CBS3:
COVID In Pennsylvania: Gov. Tom Wolf Bans Indoor Dining, Closes Gyms, Halts High School Sports For 3 Weeks
FAQ: New Pennsylvania COVID-19 Restrictions Explained
Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Broad Daylight In North Philadelphia
You must log in to post a comment.