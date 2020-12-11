PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gun violence continues to plague Philadelphia. A man was shot multiple times and killed in broad daylight in North Philadelphia on Friday morning.
The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. on the 2900 block of North 22nd Street.
Police say the 32-year-old victim was shot in the head, chest and back.
He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made.
The homicide rate has surged in the city this year. As of Thursday, there have been 466 murders in the city in 2020, a rise of 39% from this same time last year.
The number of homicides, so far, this year has exceeded all of 2019.
MORE FROM CBS3:
COVID In Pennsylvania: Gov. Tom Wolf Bans Indoor Dining, Closes Gyms, Halts High School Sports For 3 Weeks
FAQ: New Pennsylvania COVID-19 Restrictions Explained
COVID Vaccine: FDA Advisory Panel Endorses Use Of Pfizer’s Coronavirus Vaccine For Emergency Use
You must log in to post a comment.