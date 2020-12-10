PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Walmart is selling at-home COVID-19 test kits for as little as $99. They’re available on both Walmart and Sam’s Club’s websites.
Buyers take an online health assessment and, if needed, get a doctor’s order.
The test kit is shipped to their home.
Users take their own nasal swabs or saliva samples, then mail it to a lab.
You’ll receive results via email between 24 to 48 hours after the lab receives your test kit.
The at-home tests go up to $135.
They do not have final FDA approval, but they do have emergency-use authorization.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania is expected to announce new coronavirus restrictions for businesses and gatherings as cases surge across the commonwealth. New restrictions on outdoor gatherings and youth sports went into effect in New Jersey earlier this week.
