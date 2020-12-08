NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — PennDOT is on a hiring blitz. Dozens of seasonal positions are available across Philadelphia and the suburbs.

Big stockpiles of salt are on hand and ready to go at the PennDOT maintenance yard in Norristown.

But PennDOT needs the manpower to spread the salt across our roads this winter, and COVID-19 has made hiring difficult.

There’s a lot of hustle and bustle as PennDOT crews in Montgomery County prepare for winter. At the maintenance yard in Norristown, the big snow plow trucks are gassed up and ready to roll. Now, PennDOT needs crews to drive them.

“If we don’t have operators to put in our trucks to keep the roads clear, we’re gonna have problems,” PennDOT Assistant Highway Maintenance Manager John Clancy said.

PennDOT has some 40 seasonal jobs it needs to fill in Philly and the suburbs. But there’s been some challenges hiring because of the pandemic.

“It’s a different process, we’re not bringing people in because of COVID,” Clancy said.

Some of the available jobs include radio dispatchers, auto mechanics, and welders.

“A lot of it is equipment operators, it could be plow truck drivers,” said Robyn Briggs, a safety press officer with PennDOT.

With so many openings, how prepared is PennDOT for a snowstorm?

“We’re prepared every year. Our motto is, from the time winter ends the previous year, they start planning for the next winter,” Briggs said.

“We’re ready, we’re ready to go. We’re always ready,” Clancy said.

If you want to apply for a job with PennDOT, click here.

