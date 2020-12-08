BREAKING:US Supreme Court Rejects Republicans’ Last-Gasp Bid To Halt President-elect Joe Biden’s Pennsylvania Win
By CBS3 Staff
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Planners for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration are reportedly considering having him travel by train to Washington D.C. on Jan. 20. The former vice president has spent decades commuting on Amtrak between Wilmington and D.C.

He rode Amtrak so often he became known as “Amtrak Joe.”

Biden estimates that he took more than 8,000 round trips and covered more than two million miles.

Meanwhile, Wilmington Brew Works is celebrating Biden and his long association with Amtrak. The brewery released a new beer called “Rail Car One: Wilmington to Washington.”

Also on Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected Republicans’ last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of Biden’s victory in the electoral battleground.

The court without comment Tuesday refused to call into question the certification process in Pennsylvania.

US Supreme Court Rejects Republicans’ Last-Gasp Bid To Halt President-elect Joe Biden’s Pennsylvania Win

