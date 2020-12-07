WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who they say called in a bomb threat at the Delaware Park Casino in Wilmington. Police say the suspect reported a bomb around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, using a phone on the casino’s property.
No bomb was found during a search of the casino by authorities.
On Monday, police released a picture of the suspect and his vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Detective David Hanich at 302-535-6380 or email David.hanich@delaware.gov.
