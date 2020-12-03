PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Olney section, police said Thursday. It happened just after 5 p.m. on the 5900 block of Mascher Street.
Authorities said the teen was shot once in his chest and once in his back. According to police, he was rushed to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced at 5:25 p.m.
Police said so far, there have been no arrests.
The number of homicides in the city has already exceeded all of 2019 with less than a month left.
Earlier Thursday afternoon in North Philadelphia, a man was shot multiple times and killed around 4:15 p.m. at Lawrence Street and Indiana Avenue. There are no arrests in that case either.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
