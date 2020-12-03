LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County father has been charged with child endangerment after his 2-year-old son was found dead Wednesday night. Middletown Township Police responded to the Racquet Club Apartments and Townhomes on Veterans Highway in Levittown, around 8:49 p.m., for a 911 call about a child who had fallen and cracked open his skull.

Court documents show police initially got a call last night that the boy had fallen and cracked his head. But the responding officer determined the boy was suffering from a gunshot wound. A neighbor also told police she heard what sounded like a gunshot. pic.twitter.com/rgLunlMbuy — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) December 3, 2020

When officers arrived, they found the child’s father, 27-year-old Jorddan M. Thornton, holding the boy who had a bloody head wound.

Thornton told police he and the child were watching Netflix when he fell asleep. He told investigators he believed the child was jumping on the bed and hit his head on the headboard.

According to the police affidavit, a neighbor told police she heard a loud bang that sounded like a gunshot. About two minutes later, she heard a man screaming “help me” and then heard him tell the child, “I’m sorry.”

She attempted to help and wrap the child’s head but says Thornton said he didn’t want to let him go. That’s when she noticed a portion of the child’s skull cap was missing.

Investigators say the child suffered severe head trauma, resulting in his death. They found a portion of the child’s skull on the floor, as well as brain matter.

Doctors reported the child had a “circular indentation” on his head that was consistent with a gunshot wound.

Thornton told police there were guns at the apartment but were all put away in drawers.

Thornton was arraigned Thursday morning and charged with child endangerment.

The incident remains under investigation.

