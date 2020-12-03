PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The number of homicides continues to climb in Philadelphia. A man was shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.
The deadly shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. at Lawrence Street and Indiana Avenue.
Police say the man was shot at least four times.
He was transported to Episcopal Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
No arrests have been made.
The number of homicides in the city has already exceeded all of 2019 with less than a month left.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
