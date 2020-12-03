BREAKING:Delaware Gov. Carney Announces Stay-At-Home Advisory, Universal Mask Mandate
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The number of homicides continues to climb in Philadelphia. A man was shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.

The deadly shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. at Lawrence Street and Indiana Avenue.

Police say the man was shot at least four times.

He was transported to Episcopal Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been made.

The number of homicides in the city has already exceeded all of 2019 with less than a month left.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

