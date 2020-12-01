CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Homicides, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The number of homicides in Philadelphia continues to soar. As of Nov. 30, 454 people had been murdered in Philadelphia.

That is up 39% from this time last year, with another full month to go.

The number of homicides so far this year is higher than any year since 1990, which had 500 homicides.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Philabundance Scammed Out Of Nearly $1 Million During Cyberattack

Houston Police Investigating After Alexis Sharkey, Pennsylvania Native And Instagram Influencer, Found Naked, Dead On Side Of Road

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Hears Bill Cosby’s Appeal On Sexual Assault Conviction

Comments