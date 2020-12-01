Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The number of homicides in Philadelphia continues to soar. As of Nov. 30, 454 people had been murdered in Philadelphia.
That is up 39% from this time last year, with another full month to go.
The number of homicides so far this year is higher than any year since 1990, which had 500 homicides.
