PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Help is on the way for dozens of local cultural organizations hit hard by the pandemic. Thirty-seven arts institutions, including the Kimmel Center, the Mann Center for the Performing Arts and the Barnes Foundation will split $8 million from the Andrew W. Mellon and William Penn Foundations.
The grants range from $50,000 to $400,000.
“Nearly nine months into the pandemic, arts and culture organizations in this great city of Philadelphia, and around the country, are still grappling with extreme financial challenges,” said Elizabeth Alexander, president of the Mellon Foundation. “We hope these grants not only help these organizations navigate the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, but also galvanize other funders to support the visionary artists and cultural leaders who are helping to illuminate our path forward from this prolonged global emergency.”
Philadelphia has shut down the city’s cultural institutions until at least Jan. 1.
The full list of recipients of the emergency grants are:
|Organization
|Total Funds Recommended (WPF and Mellon)
|African American Museum in Philadelphia
|$200,000
|Asian Arts Initiative
|$200,000
|Barnes Foundation
|$400,000
|Black Lily Inc./BlackStar Film Festival
|$150,000
|Center for Art in Wood, Inc.
|$150,000
|Center for Emerging Visual Artists, Ltd. (CFEVA)
|$100,000
|Clay Studio
|$300,000
|CultureTrust Greater Philadelphia
|$200,000
|FringeArts
|$200,000
|Interact, Inc.
|$200,000
|Kimmel Center, Inc.
|$400,000
|Kulu Mele African American Dance Ensemble Inc.
|$50,000
|KYL Dancers, Inc.
|$100,000
|Lantern Theater Company
|$200,000
|Leeway Foundation
|$200,000
|Mann Center for the Performing Arts
|$400,000
|Mural Arts Philadelphia
|$400,000
|Nueva Esperanza/Teatro Esperanza
|$200,000
|Opera Philadelphia
|$400,000
|Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts
|$400,000
|Pennsylvania Ballet Association
|$400,000
|People’s Light and Theatre Company
|$300,000
|Philadelphia Chamber Music Society
|$200,000
|Philadelphia Contemporary
|$200,000
|Philadelphia Dance Company (PHILADANCO!)
|$200,000
|Philadelphia Folklore Project
|$100,000
|Philadelphia Orchestra Association
|$400,000
|Philadelphia Photo Arts Center
|$200,000
|Quintessence Theatre Group
|$150,000
|Shakespeare in Clark Park
|$50,000
|Southeast Asian MAA Coalition, Inc.
|$150,000
|Spiral Q Puppet Theater(Culture Works)
|$50,000
|Taller Puertorriqueño Inc.
|$200,000
|Temple University–Tyler School of Art/Temple Contemporary
|$100,000
|The Print Center
|$100,000
|Theatre Horizon
|$150,000
|Village of Arts and Humanities
|$200,000
