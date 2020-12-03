CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Help is on the way for dozens of local cultural organizations hit hard by the pandemic. Thirty-seven arts institutions, including the Kimmel Center, the Mann Center for the Performing Arts and the Barnes Foundation will split $8 million from the Andrew W. Mellon and William Penn Foundations.

The grants range from $50,000 to $400,000.

“Nearly nine months into the pandemic, arts and culture organizations in this great city of Philadelphia, and around the country, are still grappling with extreme financial challenges,” said Elizabeth Alexander, president of the Mellon Foundation. “We hope these grants not only help these organizations navigate the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, but also galvanize other funders to support the visionary artists and cultural leaders who are helping to illuminate our path forward from this prolonged global emergency.”

Philadelphia has shut down the city’s cultural institutions until at least Jan. 1.

The full list of recipients of the emergency grants are:

Organization Total Funds Recommended (WPF and Mellon)
African American Museum in Philadelphia $200,000
Asian Arts Initiative $200,000
Barnes Foundation $400,000
Black Lily Inc./BlackStar Film Festival $150,000
Center for Art in Wood, Inc. $150,000
Center for Emerging Visual Artists, Ltd. (CFEVA) $100,000
Clay Studio $300,000
CultureTrust Greater Philadelphia $200,000
FringeArts $200,000
Interact, Inc. $200,000
Kimmel Center, Inc. $400,000
Kulu Mele African American Dance Ensemble Inc.  $50,000
KYL Dancers, Inc. $100,000
Lantern Theater Company  $200,000
Leeway Foundation     $200,000
Mann Center for the Performing Arts $400,000
Mural Arts Philadelphia $400,000
Nueva Esperanza/Teatro Esperanza $200,000
Opera Philadelphia     $400,000
Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts $400,000
Pennsylvania Ballet Association $400,000
People’s Light and Theatre Company $300,000
Philadelphia Chamber Music Society  $200,000
Philadelphia Contemporary $200,000
Philadelphia Dance Company (PHILADANCO!) $200,000
Philadelphia Folklore Project  $100,000
Philadelphia Orchestra Association $400,000
Philadelphia Photo Arts Center  $200,000
Quintessence Theatre Group $150,000
Shakespeare in Clark Park $50,000
Southeast Asian MAA Coalition, Inc. $150,000
Spiral Q Puppet Theater(Culture Works) $50,000
Taller Puertorriqueño Inc. $200,000
Temple University–Tyler School of Art/Temple Contemporary  $100,000
The Print Center $100,000
Theatre Horizon  $150,000
Village of Arts and Humanities  $200,000

