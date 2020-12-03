LOWER MERION, Pa. (CBS) — A joint investigation between Lower Merion and Cherry Hill police has resulted in the arrest of a man wanted for two attempted abductions and an attempted robbery. Police say 58-year-old Kent William Powe was taken into custody without incident Thursday morning.

Cherry Hill Police first released a sketch last week of a man after, detectives say, the suspect attempted to kidnap two women — first on Nov. 14, and most recently on Nov.20 at the Plaza Grande apartment complex.

“The individual opened his trunk as he walked the victim toward his vehicle, which is concerning,” Cherry Hill Police Chief William Monaghan said.

The women were able to get away.

Police connected the attempted abductions to an attempted armed robbery in Bala Cynwyd just days before.

It was on Nov. 4 when Lower Merion Police say a man was captured on camera at the Royal Athena Apartments, attempting to rob a woman.

As the woman ran from the scene, cameras captured the suspect and his car. But, police say, the security camera did not catch the car’s license plate because cardboard covered it.

Fortunately, a Lower Merion police officer later saw the sketch released by Cherry Hill Police following the attempted abductions in a police database.

Powe was arrested outside of a residence on the 200 block of Jackson Avenue in Collingdale, Pennsylvania Thursday. A search warrant of his primary residence in Philadelphia revealed a handgun and clothing that matched the suspect’s clothing in the Lower Merion attempted robbery.

Police say Powe will be charged with attempted kidnapping, robbery and other related charges for the Lower Merion incident. An investigation remains ongoing in the two Cherry Hill attempted abductions.

