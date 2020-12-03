CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — In Cape May, the historic Congress Hall has installed a dozen dining igloos on its grand lawn for December. According to their website, the winter igloos can accommodate parties of up to eight.
They can be rented for up to 90 minutes of time. Rental prices range from $50 to $150. That does not include the cost of food and drinks.
“These igloos just excited us so much to be able to offer people a pod for their holiday gathering to still be able to enjoy the traditions of Congress Hall at Christmastime, and we’re excited with the response,” Congress Hall owner Curtis Bashaw said.
Reservations are required.
The igloos will be up until Congress Hall closes for the winter season in January.
