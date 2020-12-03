Comments
BLACKWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Police say one person was killed in a shooting at a shopping center in Blackwood. Chopper 3 was over the scene in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store in the 1100 block of South Black Horse Pike around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The identity of the victim has yet to be released.
The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office says it will release more information as details are made available.
