PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood sent two women and a man to the hospital Tuesday. It happened on the 5300 block of Priscilla Street around 4:20 p.m.
Police say an 18-year-old woman was shot once in the ankle, a 21-year-old woman was shot once in the thigh, and a 22-year-old man was shot twice in the shoulder. All three victims are in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Philabundance Scammed Out Of Nearly $1 Million During Cyberattack
Houston Police Investigating After Alexis Sharkey, Pennsylvania Native And Instagram Influencer, Found Naked, Dead On Side Of Road
Philadelphia Reaches Highest Homicide Rate Since 1990 With Month To Go In 2020
You must log in to post a comment.