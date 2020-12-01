PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philabundance was scammed out of nearly $1 million during a cyberattack over the summer. In a statement to Eyewitness News, the nonprofit food bank says the scam was perpetrated after their email system was infiltrated through phishing and wire fraud.
The scammers were able to get $923,533 from Philabundance.
“This theft is an outrageous crime and at the worst possible time for Philabundance,” CEO Loree D. Jones said in a statement. “In this pandemic, the hunger crisis in the Philadelphia region has grown to unprecedented dimensions. Many of the people coming to us for help are people who’ve never before relied upon a charitable food system. And we are serving far more people than we have in years past.”
The nonprofit organization says its online donation system and donor database was not hacked or accessed during the cyberattack.
The FBI and Philadelphia Police Department are investigating.
