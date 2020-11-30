Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a 35-year-old man was found dead in a garage by his wife in Wissinoming. Police say this happened along the 5200 block of Comly Street around 6:49 p.m. Monday.
According to police, the victim’s wife found him in a garage suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
So far, no arrests have been made.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Customer Shoots, Kills Suspected Robber At Northeast Philadelphia WingStop Restaurant, Police Say
COVID In New Jersey: Gov. Murphy To Limit Outdoor Gatherings To 25 People, Indoor High School, Youth Sports Suspended Until 2021
Former Lehigh University Student Yukai Yang Admits Poisoning Roommate
You must log in to post a comment.