TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey is retightening restrictions as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the state. Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday outdoor gatherings will be limited to 25 people beginning Dec. 7.

Just last week, the state cut outdoor gathering limits to a 150-person capacity. The limit was previously 500.

The only exceptions to this mandate are religious or political activities, funerals, memorial services, and wedding ceremonies.

BREAKING: We are RETIGHTENING the limit on outdoor gatherings to 25 individuals – effective 6:00 AM on December 7th. Only exceptions:

☑️Religious or political activities

☑️Funerals

☑️Memorial services

☑️Wedding ceremonies Outdoor dining is UNAFFECTED by this announcement. pic.twitter.com/fh0m9laRXC — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 30, 2020

Outdoor dining at restaurants is not impacted by this order.

Also, all indoor high school and youth sports will be prohibited from Saturday, Dec. 5 through Jan. 2.

“We’re seeing outbreaks related to indoor sports, and this will help slow the spread,” Murphy said.

Collegiate-level and professional sports are the only exceptions.

NEW: All indoor youth and adult sports are being placed on a full pause – effective 6:00 AM on December 5th through January 2nd, 2021. We’re seeing outbreaks related to indoor sports, and this will help slow the spread. Only exceptions: collegiate-level and professional teams. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 30, 2020

New Jersey health officials announced 3,199 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 337,304.

There were also another 15 coronavirus-related deaths. The death toll now stands at 15,164.

Murphy is urging residents to keep their holiday plans small in an effort to stop the spike in COVID-19 cases.

“As you start to make your holiday plans, please recognize that the gathering limits are back to what they were in May and June – when we all came together and crushed the curve as much as any state in the nation,” Murphy said. “Keep gatherings as small as possible.”

Murphy says the rumors going around about a statewide shutdown are “just that, rumors.”

“We’re not in the same situation we found ourselves in this spring – when we had to take drastic actions to save lives,” Murphy said. “Today we see more moves on the board that we can take.”

On Wednesday, officials plan to provide a deeper dive into the COVID-19 second-wave modeling to give residents a better idea of what is going on.

